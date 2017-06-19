Zarif calls on Arab states to avoid t...

Zarif calls on Arab states to avoid tension

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehran Times

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was on tour of North Africa, has expressed concerns over the conflicts among Arab countries, calling on them to avoid tension. "The Crisis that has occurred in the Persian Gulf region is a source of concern for us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 hr Mrs Sunny 516,866
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,165 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC