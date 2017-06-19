Wooden toe proves Ancient Egyptians knew prosthetics
It is considered to be one of the oldest prosthetic devices in human history. The mummified remains containing the wooden prostheses were originally discovered in 1997 in Sheikh Abd el-Qurna, near Luxor.
