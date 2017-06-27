Woodbridge soldiers receive medals for role in peacekeeping project

Airborne engineers based at Rock Barracks at Woodbridge have been presented with the Multinational Force and Observers Medal in recognition of their construction work on a peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. Airborne engineers based at Rock Barracks at Woodbridge have been presented with the Multinational Force and Observers Medal in recognition of their construction work on a peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula.

