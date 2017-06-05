What does Ramadan Mubarak mean?

What does Ramadan Mubarak mean?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

A mesaharati beats his drum and awakens people for suhoor by shouting their name in Cairo, Egypt This period of time is traditionally an observation of the first revelation of the Qu'ran to Prophet Mohammed, and takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. During Ramadan, Muslims across the globe will refrain from eating, drinking, and other physical needs such as smoking or sex during the daylight hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 38 min Kaybob 516,016
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC