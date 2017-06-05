What does Ramadan Mubarak mean?

A mesaharati beats his drum and awakens people for suhoor by shouting their name in Cairo, Egypt This period of time is traditionally an observation of the first revelation of the Qu'ran to Prophet Mohammed, and takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. During Ramadan, Muslims across the globe will refrain from eating, drinking, and other physical needs such as smoking or sex during the daylight hours.

