Water supply will be provided for poor families - CC via Wikimedia Commons/Anita Martinz
The Ministry of Cooperation database of poor families which cannot afford to pay for water connections will be utilized in the initiative. An NGO had raised LE 30 million and the sum is expected to go up to LE 150 million by the end of this year.
