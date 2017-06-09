Walsh gets Africa shooting post

The president of the Ghana Shooting Sports Federation , Cillian Walsh, has been elected to serve on the Board of the Africa Shooting Sports Federation at a General Meeting in Cairo, Egypt, last month. Walsh's inclusion in the ASSF internal body reflects his strong organisational abilities and understanding of sports administration despite his disqualification from the Ghana Olympic Committee elections held recently on nationality grounds.

Chicago, IL

