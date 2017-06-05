Wahet al-Ghroub: can self-narration w...

Wahet al-Ghroub: can self-narration work for drama?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

The adaptation of 'Wahet al-Ghroub,' novel quickly became one of the top-viewed soap operas during Ramadan 2017. The novel was written by author Bahaa Taher in 2008, by which it was a best-seller that won the first round of International Prize for Arabic Fiction on the same year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 24 min Faith 516,290
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC