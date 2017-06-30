Travel: Egyptian Air Cairo airline la...

Travel: Egyptian Air Cairo airline launches first flights to Yerevan...

The first flights en route from Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada to Yerevan will operate on June 20 by Egyptian Air Cairo airline.  Fights will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first flight will arrive in Yerevan Zvartnots Airport at 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

