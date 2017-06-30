Travel: Egyptian Air Cairo airline launches first flights to Yerevan...
The first flights en route from Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada to Yerevan will operate on June 20 by Egyptian Air Cairo airline. Fights will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first flight will arrive in Yerevan Zvartnots Airport at 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|Kaybob
|516,859
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC