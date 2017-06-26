Tourists ride camels on the shores of the town of Dahab, in Egypt's southern Sinai
EL TOR _ 26 June 2017: Up to 2,007 tourists visited Dahab city in South Sinai in the past 24 hours, said a well-placed source at the South Sinai tourism sector. The tourists included 251 foreigners, 1,694 Egyptians and 62 Arabs, the source said.
