Tourists ride camels on the shores of the town of Dahab, in Egypt's southern Sinai

14 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

EL TOR _ 26 June 2017: Up to 2,007 tourists visited Dahab city in South Sinai in the past 24 hours, said a well-placed source at the South Sinai tourism sector. The tourists included 251 foreigners, 1,694 Egyptians and 62 Arabs, the source said.

Chicago, IL

