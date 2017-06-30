Tourists look at the Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light ...
"Transport cost will definitely increase, including visits to attractions that require transportation, because oil prices have increased," said Adel Zaki, former member of the Egyptian Travel Agents Association's board of directors. Zaki explained that tourists may not even notice the price difference because of the November flotation of the pound, which resulted in the Egyptian currency losing half of its value before the U.S. dollar, meaning a "50 percent discount" for tourists.
