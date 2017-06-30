Tourists look at the Abu Simbel templ...

Tourists look at the Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

"Transport cost will definitely increase, including visits to attractions that require transportation, because oil prices have increased," said Adel Zaki, former member of the Egyptian Travel Agents Association's board of directors. Zaki explained that tourists may not even notice the price difference because of the November flotation of the pound, which resulted in the Egyptian currency losing half of its value before the U.S. dollar, meaning a "50 percent discount" for tourists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 23 min Mrs Sunny 517,203
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,151,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC