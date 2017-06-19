Tourism minister: Egypt's economy witnesses major tourism boom

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the minister said that the Egyptian tourism promotion campaign in Arab countries was "very successful", expecting the number of Arab tourists who visited Egypt to increase. As for offices of the Tourism Promotion Authority abroad, the minister said that no new offices will be closed, adding however, the closure of several offices abroad was in line with the State's directives to reduce the number of TPA offices abroad to lower costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.