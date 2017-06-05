The Strange Egyptian Hakim

In translation, "Hakim" is defined as "ruler, judge or governor," but in the milsurp world, "Hakim" stands for Egypt's improved and home-built version of the Swedish Ljungman, which, in my opinion, is the most quirky and yet one of the most inspired rifle designs of the 20th century. Egypt has a long history of adopting the arms of other nations diplomatically close to them.

