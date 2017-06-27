The Sophisticated Design of a 3,000-Y...

The Sophisticated Design of a 3,000-Year-Old Wooden Toe

Toe prosthesis of a female burial from the Theban tomb TT95, early first millennium BCE About 3,000 years ago, a woman from Upper Egypt had her right big toe removed. Her anatomical anomaly may have been lost to time, had it not been for the discovery of her mummy in 1997, with a wooden toe still attached to the skeletal foot.

Chicago, IL

