The Ferka of Naqada, the art of ancient scarves
In their pursuit to excel, they found out that the exported Sudanese Ferka is originally a traditional ancient textile originating from Naqada. Ferka is made through a wooden hand machine called "noel" that stands in a room called "Hazel", this machine is of Pharoanic origin where dyeing the cotton or silk threads comes prior to neatly pulling it around wheels which then the Ferka artist sits on making an artistic piece with its own unique colors and geometric drawings for a full day before heading to sell it.
