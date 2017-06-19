The Egyptian Taj Mahal in Hurghada

The Egyptian Taj Mahal in Hurghada

23 hrs ago

"Al-Mina Al-Kabir" is the largest mosques in the governorate of Red Sea, and is a very important tourist attraction, with its magnificent architecture. Tourism companies in Hurghada organize visits to the mosque as one of the most important Islamic shrines in the city.

