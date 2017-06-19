the Egyptian Commodity Exchange: a St...

the Egyptian Commodity Exchange: a Story to Tell

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

It was not until 2004 that I first realized that we need to revive the commodity exchange in Egypt, which was set up in the 19th century and traded mostly in Cotton but got shut off after the 1952 military coup and remained dormant since then. Commodity exchanges all over the world were skyrocketing then, with trillions of outstanding contracts, whether spot or future contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 27 min Raz 516,892
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC