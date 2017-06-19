the Egyptian Commodity Exchange: a Story to Tell
It was not until 2004 that I first realized that we need to revive the commodity exchange in Egypt, which was set up in the 19th century and traded mostly in Cotton but got shut off after the 1952 military coup and remained dormant since then. Commodity exchanges all over the world were skyrocketing then, with trillions of outstanding contracts, whether spot or future contracts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|27 min
|Raz
|516,892
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC