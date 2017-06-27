The 13-story 'leaning tower of Alexandria' in Egypt has fallen
A picture taken on June 1, 2017 shows a general scene of a high-rise residential building toppling over as it leans on another tall building in a central neighbourhood of Egypt's coastal Mediterranean city of Alexandria. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER A picture taken on June 1, 2017 shows a general scene of a high-rise residential building toppling over as it leans on another tall building in a central neighbourhood of Egypt's coastal Mediterranean city of ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT - JUNE 1: People watch as construction equipments work at at the area after 12-storey apartment building toppled over another building in Alexandria, Egypt on June 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|12 min
|The usual suspect
|517,040
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC