Sudanese Foreign Minister: relations ...

Sudanese Foreign Minister: relations with Egypt "brotherly"

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

In a joint press conference between Ghandour and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Ghandour said he met with President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and delivered him a message on behalf of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. According to Ghandour, Bashir's message aims to boost relations between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 38 min Kaybob 516,016
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC