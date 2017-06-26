Sterilization of Tuna al-Gebel mummies completed
Sonbol said that the cemetery was closed after the sterilization, in order not to be negatively affected by weather factors and not to be subjected to damage and microbe, until foreign missions start their work scheduled in next September. It is worth mentioning that Tuna el-Gebel in Minya Governorate witnessed the discovery of eighteen robust mummies, in addition to 12 others and other parts of 20 mummies need restoration.
