Spark of Hope from Entebbe
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni called the Nile Basin countries Summit in March as he is the chair of the Nile Council of Ministers of Water Affairs of the Nile Basin Initiative . On the Summit held last week in Entebbe Museveni has called on the Nile Basin countries to engage in strategic level discussions on River Nile issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
