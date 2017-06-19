Sisi applauds Egyptian people's under...

Sisi applauds Egyptian people's understanding of economic reform decisions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

During an Iftar banquet of the Egyptian family, the president said the country has no other option but taking steps to reform economy, saying he believes in the people's ability to afford measures adopted by the government for that purpose, the spokesman said. The banquet was attended by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb, Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and a group of lawmakers and public figures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith 516,909
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC