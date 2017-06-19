Sisi applauds Egyptian people's understanding of economic reform decisions

During an Iftar banquet of the Egyptian family, the president said the country has no other option but taking steps to reform economy, saying he believes in the people's ability to afford measures adopted by the government for that purpose, the spokesman said. The banquet was attended by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb, Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and a group of lawmakers and public figures.

