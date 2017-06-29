Sharjah Becomes a UNESCO World Book C...

Sharjah Becomes a UNESCO World Book Capital

According to the UNESCO release , Sharjah "was selected because of the very innovative, comprehensive and inclusive nature of the application, with a community-focused activity program containing creative proposals to engage the very large migrant population." Sharjah will be the nineteenth World Book Capital, and is set to follow Athens in 2018.

