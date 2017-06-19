Scientists reconstruct head of Egyptian 'Chief of Stables'
Scientists have reconstructed the face of the ancient mummy, and discovered he had a prominent nose, wide jaw, straight eyebrows and moderately thick lips. In the process they have also discovered an unusual embalming treatment used by ancient Egyptians, in which linen was packed into the head cavity to maintain its structure.
