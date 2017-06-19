Rock inscriptions found in Al Khawi Village. Photo courtesy to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities
A four-signed panel with a bull's head on a short pole was found. The script was written from right to left which is the dominant writing alignment in later Egyptian scripts.
