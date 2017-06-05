Report says Israel planned atomic detonation in Sinai if Six Day War went wrong
An Egyptian transport burning after a direct hit from an Israeli tank during the Six Day War, June 5, 1967. One the eve of the Six Day War, with the country surrounded by enemies and unsure of its future, Israel developed a "doomsday" plan to detonate an atomic bomb in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula as a warning to the Arabs, The New York Times reported Saturday.
