Red Sea coast in Hurghada - CC via Wikimedia Commons/ Espen Birkelund
With a drop in international tourism, Red Sea hotels are looking forward to domestic tourism, especially in Hurghada and Gouna. Bashar Abu Taleb, head of the Red Sea Tourist Guides, stated that Eid is usually a high working season since most hotels in the Red Sea area get fully booked.
