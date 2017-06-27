Pope Francis: Suicide bombers are not...

Pope Francis: Suicide bombers are not 'martyrs'

Pope Francis has repudiated the idea that suicide bombers can be considered "martyrs", saying true martyrs do not harm others but rather are meek, honest and persecuted for their faith as true children of God. "Christians are repelled by the idea that suicide bombers can be called 'martyrs'.

Chicago, IL

