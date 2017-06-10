Pics: Siwan salt lamps, a gift from n...

Pics: Siwan salt lamps, a gift from nature and man

By Noha Ragab CAIRO - 3 June 2017: Siwan salt lamps are gifts of nature, native to the ancient oasis located in one of the most exquisite areas in Egypt's Western Desert. The salt is collected from the Siwa salt lake, which is believed to be one of the most powerful natural healing places in the world.

Chicago, IL

