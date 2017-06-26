Oxford Maqam rediscover the sweet sou...

Oxford Maqam rediscover the sweet sounds of old Cairo's cafe culture

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Tarik Bashir and Yara tell Colin May about an extraordinary project bringing to life the historic & engaging music of 19th century Cairo cafe culture SINGER and master of Arabic strings Tarik Bashir and his friend and singer Yara relax in a Cowley Road cafA© drinking mint tea and eating pistachio cake. It's a perfect setting for hearing how these talented Oxford artists are rediscovering their musical heritage, and presenting it in a new - and, actually, very old - way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith 516,183
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,430 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC