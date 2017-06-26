Oxford Maqam rediscover the sweet sounds of old Cairo's cafe culture

Tarik Bashir and Yara tell Colin May about an extraordinary project bringing to life the historic & engaging music of 19th century Cairo cafe culture SINGER and master of Arabic strings Tarik Bashir and his friend and singer Yara relax in a Cowley Road cafA© drinking mint tea and eating pistachio cake. It's a perfect setting for hearing how these talented Oxford artists are rediscovering their musical heritage, and presenting it in a new - and, actually, very old - way.

