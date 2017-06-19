Over 1,200 investors bid for Upper Eg...

Over 1,200 investors bid for Upper Egypt land plots

16 hrs ago

The bids came following a decision issued by the Supreme Investment Council in November to allocate developed pieces of lands to investors in Upper Egypt for five years with tax incentives to encourage investment in that region, IDA sources told Egypt Today. Requesting land plots in Sohag, Assiut, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, Minya, Beni Suef and Fayoum, the applications are being studied to ensure their compliance with standards and conditions, the source, who requested to remain anonymous, said.

Chicago, IL

