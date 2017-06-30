Oman launches Muscat e-Quran
The Muscat e-Quran is the first version that cares for all details of the Uthmanic calligraphy against every single word in the Holy Quran, resulting in various writings of the words according to the calligraphies that scholars agreed upon. - ONA The Muscat e-Quran is the first version that cares for all details of the Uthmanic calligraphy against every single word in the Holy Quran, resulting in various writings of the words according to the calligraphies that scholars agreed upon.
