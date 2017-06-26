Officer tells story of subduing unruly passenger aboard Houston

Cleveland ISD Police Officer Pamela Minchew talks about restraining a passenger, a young woman who attempted to open an emergency, during a press conference inside Southside Primary School Monday, June 26, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland ISD Police Officer Pamela Minchew talks about restraining a passenger, a young woman who attempted to open an emergency, during a press conference inside Southside Primary School Monday, June 26, ... more Cleveland ISD Police Officer Pamela Minchew talks about restraining a passenger, a young woman who attempted to open an emergency, during a press conference inside Southside Primary School Monday, June 26, 2017, in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.