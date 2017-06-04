News Analysis: Diplomatic dialogue steps forward to restrain Egypt-Sudan tension
The recent diplomatic talks between Cairo and Khartoum are a step forward to restrain the growing tension between neighboring Egypt and Sudan and maintain the strategic and historical ties between the two countries, said Egyptian and Sudanese experts. Cairo hosted on Saturday Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour who met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi where they discussed methods of enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|43 min
|Gobble gobble
|515,840
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC