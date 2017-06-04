News Analysis: Diplomatic dialogue steps forward to restrain Egypt-Sudan tension

The recent diplomatic talks between Cairo and Khartoum are a step forward to restrain the growing tension between neighboring Egypt and Sudan and maintain the strategic and historical ties between the two countries, said Egyptian and Sudanese experts. Cairo hosted on Saturday Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour who met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi where they discussed methods of enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

