Naama Bay in Sharm el-Sheikh - " Creative Commons via Wikimedia
The event was at an Italian restaurant, was attended by representatives from Balcan Express,Veneto Viaggi Vacanze, Shores Golden and Aloha Group, Travco, and Pierpaulo Baldasi, the founder of the Italian Association of Sharm el-Sheikh, and members of the Italian community. Italian tour operators will begin flights from many Italian cities to Sharm el-Sheikh next July, said Mario Torizan, representative of Balkan Express.
