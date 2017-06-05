Monika Sleszynska at Giza Pyramids - ...

Monika Sleszynska at Giza Pyramids - Courtesy of Monika

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Polish solo traveler Monika Sleszynska on spending Ramadan in Egypt CAIRO - 10 June 2017: When Polish-born Monika Sleszynska moved to London in her early 20s, the glimpse into Ramadan she gleaned from fasting Muslim colleagues in college didn't make sense to her then. "Why stuff yourself with food late at night and not eat during the day? This was against anything I knew about dieting, as this was the only reason I could give fasting any credit for," says Sleszynska, who is a solo traveler and return visitor to Egypt since 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 25 min Faith 516,290
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC