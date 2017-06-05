Monika Sleszynska at Giza Pyramids - Courtesy of Monika
Polish solo traveler Monika Sleszynska on spending Ramadan in Egypt CAIRO - 10 June 2017: When Polish-born Monika Sleszynska moved to London in her early 20s, the glimpse into Ramadan she gleaned from fasting Muslim colleagues in college didn't make sense to her then. "Why stuff yourself with food late at night and not eat during the day? This was against anything I knew about dieting, as this was the only reason I could give fasting any credit for," says Sleszynska, who is a solo traveler and return visitor to Egypt since 2012.
