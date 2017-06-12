Minister of Immigration and Expatriate Affairs, Nabila Makram - File Photo

Expat Egyptian women have significant power to reflect Egypt's image to the international community, Makram said, adding that these women have managed to occupy vital positions in various fields. The minister referred to the "Egypt Can " conference, scheduled to be held in Cairo July 2-3 under the auspices of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and in cooperation with the National Council for Women , as an example of efforts to empower Egyptian women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.