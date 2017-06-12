Minister of Immigration and Expatriat...

Minister of Immigration and Expatriate Affairs, Nabila Makram - File Photo

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Expat Egyptian women have significant power to reflect Egypt's image to the international community, Makram said, adding that these women have managed to occupy vital positions in various fields. The minister referred to the "Egypt Can " conference, scheduled to be held in Cairo July 2-3 under the auspices of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and in cooperation with the National Council for Women , as an example of efforts to empower Egyptian women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Raz 516,651
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC