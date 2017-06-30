Mazameer el Nile performing at el-Dammah Theatre - " El-Mastaba Facebook page

Mazameer el-Nile, a well-known band from Sohag and Asyut governorates, will perform at el-Dammah Theatre of El-Mastaba in downtown Cairo at 9:30 p.m.. Ticket cost LE 30. The band also uses rababa, also known as the spike fiddle, the kawala, an end-blown flute instrument, the arghul, a double-pipe said to have survived since the time of the Pharaohs, and nakrazan, a percussion instrument similar to a kettledrum.

