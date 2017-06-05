Leaning Tower of.....Egypt

Leaning Tower of.....Egypt

Residents of Alexandria, Egypt's Azarita district were ordered to evacuate their houses urgently after a tower in the street started leaning dangerously over to one side last Thursday. Eyewitness Hussein Hassan said that the tower started to crack at around 8p.m. and fully tilted by 2:30 in the morning.

