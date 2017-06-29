June 30 revolution corrects January 25 path
He added that the "June 30 revolution came to correct the path" of January 25, allowing the people to "regain their destiny and freedom." The factors instrumental to the January 25 revolution were the failures of the socio-economic system, organized corruption, and rampant greed which embedded economic retardation and deepened reasons for poverty.
