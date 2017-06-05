Japanese Ambassador in Cairo Takehiro Kagawa - File Photo
"I think Egypt will achieve the results it is aiming for from the recent economical reforms," Kagawa said, adding that the challenges Egypt is facing are difficult, but the economy needs to be rebuilt through a reform policy. Kagawa also expected the number of tourists coming to Egypt will increase this year compared to the previous, clarifying that 20,000 Japanese tourists visited Egypt last year.
