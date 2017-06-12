Hibiscus tea in Aswan market - " Revo...

Hibiscus tea in Aswan market - " Revolution_Ferg via Flickr

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Grown and served since the Pharoahs times, hibiscus is mixed with any infusion of herbs and is mostly served in Nubia and Siwa. It is grown in hot, dry weather for the best quality of the flower, that is why Upper Egyptian hibiscus is so good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 34 min Faith 516,646
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,818,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC