Greece officially represents Egypt in...

Greece officially represents Egypt in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The newspaper quoted a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry as saying "Following the completion of the relevant negotiations, an agreement was signed a short while ago between Greece and the Arab Republic of Egypt on the diplomatic representation of Egypt in Qatar by the Greek Embassy in Doha." The statement continues: "The agreement enters into force immediately and covers diplomatic, administrative and consular affairs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Kaybob 516,691
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC