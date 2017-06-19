Golden Triangle Map - Map is courtesy...

Golden Triangle Map - Map is courtesy of National Authority of Remote Sensing & Space Sciences

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The proposal was essentially denied by the Ministry, which is the institution in charge of organizing and ensuring the safety of maritime transportation in Egypt. It is also a member of international maritime organizations and the institution responsible for the port on the global scale, according to Al-Masry Al-Youm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min DaniEl 516,980
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,721 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC