From Manchester to the Philippines, world sees recent sharp uptick in terror attacks
The recent surge in global terror attacks began on May 23 when 22-year-old, English-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a backpack bomb during a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena. The bomb killed 22 people - mostly women and young girls -- and left more than 100 wounded in one of the worst terror attacks in the history of the United Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|42 min
|Gobble gobble
|515,840
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC