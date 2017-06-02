From Manchester to the Philippines, world sees recent sharp uptick in terror attacks

The recent surge in global terror attacks began on May 23 when 22-year-old, English-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a backpack bomb during a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena. The bomb killed 22 people - mostly women and young girls -- and left more than 100 wounded in one of the worst terror attacks in the history of the United Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.