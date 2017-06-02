From Manchester to the Philippines, w...

From Manchester to the Philippines, world sees recent sharp uptick in terror attacks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Fox News

The recent surge in global terror attacks began on May 23 when 22-year-old, English-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a backpack bomb during a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena. The bomb killed 22 people - mostly women and young girls -- and left more than 100 wounded in one of the worst terror attacks in the history of the United Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 42 min Gobble gobble 515,840
News The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ... Apr '17 South Knox Hombre 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar '17 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,504,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC