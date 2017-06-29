Fragments of Thutmose I Temple Discov...

Fragments of Thutmose I Temple Discovered in Storage

Thousands of stone blocks being kept in storage near Luxor turn out to be remains of the temple of the 18th-Dynasty pharaoh Thutmose I , according to a report from Science & Scholarship in Poland . Egyptologist Jadwiga Iwaszczuk of the Institute of Mediterranean and Oriental Cultures of the Polish Academy of Sciences first identified some of the fragments, which were housed in a tomb that is used as a storage facility by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.

