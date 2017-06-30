Former MP arrested over "inciting violence"
Mohamed el-Omda was elected to Parliament for the city of Komb Ombo in Aswan in November 2011. He was a member of the majority led by the Freedom and Justice Party, the Muslim Brotherhood's political wing, until the parliament was dissolved in January 2012.
