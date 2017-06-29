England in Egypt
The British ruled over Egypt by doing the least they possibly could. Why drain the reserves of British administrators when you can manipulate natives into doing the dirty work? Britain never annexed Egypt; The British ruled Egypt indirectly as a protectorate.
