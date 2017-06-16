Egyptians relish traditional desserts Kunafa, qatayef during Ramadan
In a sunny afternoon, dozens of customers were gathering outside a large pastry store in ever-crowded Malika Street in Faisal district of Egypt's Giza province, near the capital Cairo, to buy kunafa and qatayef which remain number one traditional desserts in Egypt during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Surviving over centuries, kunafa and qatayef are made of a mixture of flour, water, powdered milk and other materials.
