Egyptians in Qatar fear being swept up in Gulf crisis

Qatar's foreign minister says Kuwait is trying to mediate a diplomatic crisis in which Arab countries have cut dipl... Investment in the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure was supposed to be an area where President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats could work together. Investment in the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure was supposed to be an area where President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats could work together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.