Egyptian Taj Mahal - " a true temple of love?
But there's a princely shrine that sits on the west bank of the Nile overlooking the city's iconic architecture that many consider one of the truest symbols of love anywhere in Egypt. The contemporary memorial - constructed long after the country's well-known Egyptian, Greek and Roman monuments - has become so popular that many consider it one of Egypt's "must" destinations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Simran
|516,605
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|Apr '17
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
